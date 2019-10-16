Brandied Cranberry and Apple Crisp

Basic Ingredients

4 large Granny Smith apples, stem and core removed thinly sliced

1 cup brandy soaked dry cranberries, use 1/4 cup of brandy

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

2 tbsp. lemon juice

2 tbsp. water

1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp. granulated sugar, divided

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 cup butter, small cubes, 1 stick

1 cup old fashioned oats

whip topping or vanilla ice cream

Basic Preparation

Soak the cranberries in a 1/4 cup of brandy the night before starting the recipe. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Place the sliced apples, brandied cranberries, lemon juice, water, 2 tbsp. granulated sugar, and ground cinnamon in a large bowl. Mix to combine evenly and coat all of the fruit. Set aside while you prepare the topping.

In a second large bowl, add the flour and both sugars, mix well. Now, add the cubed butter and blend well with a pastry cutter until small beads develop. Next, add the oats and mix to combine evenly.

Spray a 9″x 9″ baking dish with release and add the fruit mixture. Spread evenly and top with the oat topping. Bake on a cookie sheet at 375 degrees for 1 hour, or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and rest 10 minutes before serving with whip topping or vanilla ice cream. Enjoy

Yield: 6-8 servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Calories: 1 cup, 410