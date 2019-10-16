Brandied Cranberry and Apple Crisp
Basic Ingredients
4 large Granny Smith apples, stem and core removed thinly sliced
1 cup brandy soaked dry cranberries, use 1/4 cup of brandy
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
2 tbsp. lemon juice
2 tbsp. water
1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp. granulated sugar, divided
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 cup butter, small cubes, 1 stick
1 cup old fashioned oats
whip topping or vanilla ice cream
Basic Preparation
Soak the cranberries in a 1/4 cup of brandy the night before starting the recipe. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Place the sliced apples, brandied cranberries, lemon juice, water, 2 tbsp. granulated sugar, and ground cinnamon in a large bowl. Mix to combine evenly and coat all of the fruit. Set aside while you prepare the topping.
In a second large bowl, add the flour and both sugars, mix well. Now, add the cubed butter and blend well with a pastry cutter until small beads develop. Next, add the oats and mix to combine evenly.
Spray a 9″x 9″ baking dish with release and add the fruit mixture. Spread evenly and top with the oat topping. Bake on a cookie sheet at 375 degrees for 1 hour, or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and rest 10 minutes before serving with whip topping or vanilla ice cream. Enjoy
Yield: 6-8 servings
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour
Calories: 1 cup, 410