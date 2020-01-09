Here’s this week’s recipe from Chef Fred, Crockpot Honey Glazed Chicken.

Preparation time 20 minutes

Cooking time: 4 hours

Servings: 4

Calories: 477, 1 cup chicken with 2 ounces rice and snow peas

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup honey

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

½ onion, diced

2 cloves minced garlic

¼ tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. ground ginger

3 tbsp. corn starch

2 tbsp. water

Cooked rice

Steamed snow peas

Sliced green onions and sesame seeds for garnish

Basic Preparation

Mix the soy sauce, honey, rice wine vinegar in a small bowl. Now, mix in the onion, garlic and dry seasonings and set aside.

Place the chicken breasts into a release sprayed crockpot liner. Next, pour the wet mixture over the chicken and cook on high for 4 hours. Remove the chicken to a large bowl and shred using two forks.

Pour the sauce from the crockpot into a saucepan and bring to a light boil. Mix the corn starch with the water and stir into the sauce. Continue to stir until it thickens slightly.

Place the shredded chicken back into the crockpot and pour the sauce back over the chicken. Stir to coat evenly and set the heat to warm. Serve on a bed of rice, steamed snow peas. Garnish with sliced green onions and sesame seeds.