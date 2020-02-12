Chicken Roulade Recipe

Courtesy of Grill 1-2-5, Radisson Hotel

4 Chicken Breasts, approximately 1.5 lbs. skinless, thin cut/pounded

½ cup Spinach

½ cup Sundried Tomatoes

1 cup diced onion

½ cup diced carrot

½ cup diced celery

1/2 cup water or chicken stock

Basic Preparation

1.) Lay the chicken breasts on a plastic wrapped lined table slightly overlapping each other in a rectangular shape. Place another piece of plastic wrap over top and lightly pound with a meat mallet.

2.) Remove the top layer of plastic wrap and make sure there are no holes or gaps between the chicken breasts for rolling. Season the breasts with salt and pepper.

3.) Place about 2/3 of the spinach down in the middle of the chicken and 1” form every edge. Do the same with the ½ cup of the sun dried tomatoes, then follow up by topping with the remaining spinach.

4.) Carefully using the plastic wrap begin to roll the chicken breasts onto itself keeping it as tight as possible but not rolling the plastic wrap into itself. Continue until the chicken is rolled tightly and keep plastic wrapped.

5.) Use butcher’s twine to begin rolling and tying the meat so it will stay in a round shape. Season with salt and pepper on the outside. Place the onion, celery and carrot in a roasting pan. Get a sauté pan hot with oil and sear all sides of the chicken roulade until browned. Place the chicken roulade on top of the vegetables. Add the water or chicken stock, cover with aluminum foil and bake in an oven at 325 Degrees until internal temperature of 165 Degrees.

6.) Remove the chicken from the pan and let rest covered with foil for about 10 minutes. While meat is resting strain the stock and juice from the roasting pan and place in sauce pot on the stove. When sauce comes to a boil thicken with a cornstarch and water slurry until desired thickness. Serve sauce with about a 1 ½ “or 4oz piece of chicken roulade.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees

Servings: 4 guests

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Bonus Recipe

Garlic Mash Potatoes

5 Idaho Potatoes

1 cup Half & Half

½ Cup Butter

Salt & Pepper to Taste

1 tsp. Granulated Garlic

Basic Preparation

Cut potatoes into equal sizes and place in a sauce pot with water on the stove. Boil until knife tender (knife inserted pulls out easily). Heat in a separate sauce pot the butter and half and half. Run potatoes through a food mill for smooth consistency or mash with a potato masher for chunkier consistency. Add half & half and butter mixture to potatoes and mix with a whisk, add salt, pepper & Garlic. Keep warm for service.