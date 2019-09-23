Crockpot Meatloaf



2 lbs. ground beef, 80/20

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup seasoned breadcrumbs

2 beaten eggs

1 cup ketchup, divided

1 pkg. dry onion soup mix

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

2 tsp. granulated garlic

1 tsp. dry thyme leaves

1/2 cup crumbled bacon

Basic Preparation

Place the breadcrumbs, chopped onion, crumbled bacon, onion soup mix, and dry seasonings in a large bowl and mix well to combine. Next, add the ketchup in a bowl with the beaten eggs, mix well, and set aside.

Now, break up the ground beef and add it to the dry mixture in the large bowl. Mix well, with gloved hands, until all of the dry ingredients are evenly mixed into the ground beef. Add the ketchup and egg mixture to the beef and mix well.

Place the meatloaf mixture into a sprayed crockpot liner and form into a loaf. Brush with additional ketchup and place the liner into the crockpot. Cook on low for 7-8 hours, or until an internal temperature of 165 degrees is achieved. Serve with mashed potatoes and your favorite veggie. Enjoy!!!

Yield: 6-8 servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 7-8 hours on low

Calories: 314, 6 ounces