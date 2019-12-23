Holiday Bourbon Balls

Ingredients

1 cup finely ground pecans

¾ cup bourbon, divided, ¼ cup and ½ cup

2 cups Nilla wafers, finely ground

¼ cup cocoa powder

1 cup powder sugar divided, ¼ cup and ¾ cup

¼ cup corn syrup

Basic Preparation

Preprocess, individually, the pecans and Nilla wafers and set aside. Take the ground pecans and place them in a small bowl and mix with 1¼ cup of the bourbon. Let the nuts set for at least 30 minutes to absorb the bourbon.

While the nuts are setting, mix the balance of the bourbon with the corn syrup and set aside. Now, add the Nilla wafer crumbs, cocoa powder, and ¼ cup powder sugar to a medium size bowl and mix well. Next add the pecans and stir to combine evenly. Pour the wet mixture into the bowl and mix until all of the ingredients are moist.

Refrigerate the mixture for 1 hour to let the dough firm up. Remove the bowl and immediately start rolling the dough into 1 inch balls. Place the balls into the balance of powder sugar and roll to coat evenly. Place the finished cookies on a display piece or in a storage container. Refrigerate until you are ready to serve

Preparation time: 20 minutes active, 1 1/2 hours passive

Cooking time: N/A

Servings: 30 pieces