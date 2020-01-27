Homemade Artisan Macaroni and Cheese

Homemade Artisan Macaroni & Cheese

Courtesy of Carmella Hoffman

Owner of Farm Fresh Artisan Cheese

Ingredients

1 stick of butter

1 Cup of Flour

4-5 cups of Milk (whole works best)

1 tsp. of Parsley (optional)

Pepper to taste

1 lb. of Elbow macaroni

4 Tbsp. salt (for the water)

1 lb. of Cheddar Cheese (shredded or grated)

Basic Preparation

Melt the butter in a pan (double boiler works best to avoid scorching) and mix in the flour. Add the milk a little at a time and stir to incorporate. In the meantime, cook the macaroni in salted water until done, about 7 minutes. Drain, Rinse and place into a large bowl. When the sauce has thickened, add the cheese and stir until melted. (If you add the cheese before the sauce is thickened, the result will be grainy sauce).

Mix the sauce and macaroni in a large bowl and move to a baking dish. Bake at 350-375 degrees until nicely browned, about 30 minutes. You can also put it in a crockpot on low for 2 hours, as a dish to pass!

In my recipe, I use 1 lb. of Deep Seneca Cheddar from Sunset View Creamery and ¼ lb. of Havarti to add just a hint of different flavor. If your family enjoys different flavors, you can also substitute Smoked cheeses, Jalapeño cheeses or anything that you enjoy. But still add the Cheddar!

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6