Irish Poke Cake

Ingredients

1 dark chocolate cake mix

3 eggs

1/3 cup cooking oil

1 cup water

1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup heavy cream

¼ cup Baileys Irish Cream

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1 cup softened butter

5 cups powdered sugar, divided

½ cup Baileys

¼ cup cocoa powder

1 tsp. vanilla

½ tsp. salt

Basic Preparation

Add the cake mix, eggs, oil, and water to a bowl and mix sing an electric mixer. Spray a 9”x9” baking dish with release and line with parchment paper. Pour the cake mix into the dish and bake according to box instructions. The cake is done when an inserted toothpick pulls out clean.

Cool for 10 minutes and poke holes in the cake with the round end of a wooden spoon and set aside. Now, add the sweetened condensed milk, heavy cream, 1/3 cup Baileys, and cocoa powder into a small bowl and mix well. Drizzle the mixture over the cake and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Add the softened butter, Half of the powdered sugar, ¼ cup cocoa powder, 1/2 cup baileys, and vanilla to a large bowl and mix well using an electric mixer. Now, add the remainder of the powdered sugar to the mixture and mix until well combined and smooth. Frost the cake and refrigerate an additional hour. Share and enjoy with your favorite leprechaun.

Preparation time: 20 minutes active, 2 hours passive

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Servings: 9