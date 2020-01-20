LAVENDER AND EARL GREY SCONES

Courtesy of Deborah Yeager

Fiddlesticks Tea Company

INGREDIENTS

1 tsp Earl Grey tea

2 tsp Lavender (food grade)

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup sugar

½ tsp baking soda

2 ½ tsp baking powder

¾ tsp salt

1 ½ sticks of butter (cold and cut into small pieces)

1 ¼ cups of buttermilk (or as I prefer to use the leftover from making clotted cream which is easy to make)

Basic Preparation

Preheat the oven to 425 F. Steep ½ tsp earl grey tea leaves and 1 tsp of lavender in ¼ cup of boiling water. Using a pestle and mortar grind the rest of the tea and lavender and set aside. Mix flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a medium size bowl. Add butter, cut into pea size bits, clotted cream liquid or buttermilk. You choose, I much prefer the clotted cream left over. Stir to combine nicely. Add rest of tea and lavender and mix to combine evenly. Roll to approximately 1” thickness and 3” width. Cut into 2 oz. pieces with a knife or biscuit cutter. Place on a baking sheet and bake for approximately 15 minutes. Check after 12 mins.

Enjoy!

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 12 scones