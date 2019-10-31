Maple Harvest Chicken Thighs

8 bone in chicken thighs

3 medium apples, cored and quartered

1 small onion, fine dice

3/4 cup apple cider

1/2 cup maple syrup

1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp. minced ginger

3 cloves minced garlic

1 tsp. thyme leaves

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

Basic Preparation

Take all of the ingredients, except the chicken and apples and add them to a small bowl. Mix until well combined. Place the chicken thighs in a large zip lock bag and pour the wet mixture into the bag and seal. Rotate the bag to coat all of the chicken. Place on a cookie sheet and refrigerate for 12 hours. Rotate the bag no less than 3 times during the 12-hour period.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 9″x 13″ baking dish with release and set aside. Take the chicken thighs out of the bag and place them in the baking dish with apple quarters between the thighs. Now, pour the marinade over the chicken and place into the oven. Bake for 1 hour at 400 degrees. Remove from the oven and rest 10 minutes before serving. This chicken dish pairs well with brown rice. Garnish with sprigs of fresh thyme.

Yield: 8 servings

Prep time: 20 minutes active,12 hours passive

Cook Time: 1 hour

Calories: 310