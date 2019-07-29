No Bake Key Lime Pie

Ingredients

2 8oz. packages cream cheese, room temperature

1 14 oz. can sweetened milk

1/3 cup lime juice

zest of 1 lime, fine chopped and divided

1 9″ graham cracker crust

thin lime slices for garnish

Basic Preparation

Place the room temperature cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, lime juice, and half of the lime zest in a food processor. Pulse until smooth and creamy. Scrape down the sides and pulse once more.

Next, pour the mixture into the pie crust and level. Take half of the lime zest and sprinkle over the pie surface. Now, take a thin slice of lime and slit it from the center thru the outer edge. Twist it and place in the center of the pie. Refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours to set up. Serve with whip topping and additional lime slices.

Yield: 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cook time: N/A, passive time: 4 hours

Calories: 355 per slice