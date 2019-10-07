No Bake Pumpkin Treats

(gluten free)

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup butter

2 tbsp. 1/2 and 1/2

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup quick oats

1 1/2 cups old fashioned oats

1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

pinch of salt

1/4 tsp. vanilla

Basic Preparation

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Place the pumpkin puree, butter, 1/2 and 1/2, brown sugar, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice into a medium saucepan. Heat on low, stirring constantly, until all ingredients are well combined and are just starting to boil. Allow to simmer for an additional minute. Remove from the heat.

Next, add the quick oats and old fashion oats to a mixing bowl. Stir to mix well. Now, pour the hot pumpkin mixture over the oat mixture and fold to coat evenly. Using a tablespoon, place rounded spoonful’s, 1 ounce, of the mixture onto the cookie sheet, keeping them about an inch apart. Continue the process until all of the mixture is gone. Place the cookie sheet into the refrigerator and allow the treats to set up for about an hour. Transfer the treats to a storage container or display plate and enjoy while they last.

Yield: 12 treats

Prep time: Active: 10 minutes, passive 1 hour

Cook time: 3 minutes

Calories: 96 per treat