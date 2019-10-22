Quick Apple Dumplings

Basic Ingredients

2 large Granny Smith apples, stems removed, cored, peeled, and cut into eight pieces

2 cans crescent roll dough

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter

1 cup sugar

1 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla

1/4 tsp. salt

8 oz. lemon-lime soda

Basic Preparation

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9″x 13″ baking dish with release. Open the crescent dough and separate into triangles. Starting with the wide end of the dough, roll one apple piece up in the dough and place in the baking disk. Repeat until all of the apple pieces are rolled up and placed in the baking dish.

In a small saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Now, add the sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Stir until well mixed and the sugar has melted into the mixture. Next, pour the mixture, evenly, over the dumplings.

Pour the soda carefully around the edge of the dish, trying to avoid pouring on top of the dumplings. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and rest for 10 minutes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or whip topping.

Yield: 6-8 servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Calories: 2 dumplings, 510