Quick Holiday Chocolate and Peanut Butter fudge

Ingredients

1 18 oz. containers creamy peanut butter

1 12 oz. containers vanilla frosting

1 12 oz. containers dark chocolate frosting

Basic Preparation

Place one container of peanut butter into the top of a double boiler. Set the stove to medium heat and stir until the peanut butter become completely fluid. Now take the vanilla frosting and add it to the melted peanut butter. Continue to stir until completely blended into the peanut butter.

Take a 9”x 9” baking dish and line it with parchment paper. Now, take the peanut butter mixture and pour it into the prepared dish. Level and place into the refrigerator to partially set up.

Next, follow the above outlined instructions, only this time, blend in the chocolate frosting. Remove the preset peanut butter, from the fridge, and pour the chocolate mixture on top of the peanut butter layer. Again, place into the refrigerator for 2 hours to allow it set up.

Remove and cut into bite sized pieces. Place into a covered storage container or display plate and refrigerate until you are ready to serve.

Preparation time 20 minutes active, 2 hours passive

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Servings: 48 bite size