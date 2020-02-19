Slow cooker Coconut Rice pudding

Ingredients

2 cups Minute rice

1 cup flaked coconut

½ cup brown sugar

6 cups whole milk

2 beaten eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1 15 oz. can Coco Lopez

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. salt

3 tbsp. butter cut into pieces

Toasted coconut for garnish

Spray release

Basic Preparation

Spray the slow cooker liner with release. Place the rice and flaked coconut into the liner and stir to combine.

Using a large bowl, add the milk, Coco Lopez and mix to combine completely. Now, add the beaten eggs, vanilla, ground cinnamon, and salt. Mix to incorporate completely. Pour the wet mixture over the rice and stir to mix well. Place the butter pieces evenly on the surface of the mixture. Place the liner into the slow cooker and cook for 4 hours on low. It is suggested that you stir occasionally to insure even absorption of the wet ingredients

Preparation time 20 minutes

Cooking time: 4 hours on low

Servings: 8

Calories: 464, one cup