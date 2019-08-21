S’mores Icebox Cake

3 cups heavy cream, divided

17 oz. marshmallow creme

2 cups mini marshmallows, divided

11 oz. semisweet chocolate chips

1 box graham crackers

chopped chocolate chips for garnish

Basic Preparation

Using a power mixer, beat the heavy cream to stiff peaks. Now, add the marshmallow creme and continue to beat to combine well. Next, fold in one half of the mini marshmallows.

Using a small saucepan, heat the remaining heavy cream over low heat until just simmering. Remove from the heat and stir in the chocolate chips until smooth and creamy.

In a 9″x9″ baking dish, spread a thin layer of the marshmallow cream. Next, top with one layer of graham crackers. Now, spread a thick layer of marshmallow cream followed by a layer of the chocolate ganache. Repeat the layers until you are about 1/4″ from the top of the dish. Next, top the with a combination of crushed graham crackers, mini marshmallows and chopped chocolate chips. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours. When ready to serve, broil for 1 minute to brown the marshmallows. Remove and cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Yield: 8 servings

Prep time: Active:20 minutes, passive: 4 hours

Cook time: n/a

Calories: 420