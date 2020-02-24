Spring Pasta and Chicken Bake

Ingredients

2 cups cooked and diced chicken

1 14 oz. can quartered artichokes

1 ½ cups diced fresh asparagus

½ cup matchstick carrots

2 cups uncooked Rotini pasta

1 ¾ cups chicken stock

½ cup dry parsley

½ cup sliced green onions

3 tsp. minced garlic

2 cups sugar snap peas, or snow peas

1 cup Parmesan cheese, divided

Basic Preparation

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and spray a 9”x9” baking dish with release.

Using a large bowl, add all of the dry ingredients and half of the Parmesan cheese. Mix to combine evenly. Now add the chicken stock and mix well. Pour the mixture into the baking dish and cover tightly with foil. Bake for 45 minutes.

Remove from the oven and check the pasta. At this point the pasta should be al dente. If not, bake an additional 5-10 minutes. Now, remove the foil and sprinkle with the remaining Parmesan cheese. Place it back into the oven and bake an additional 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and rest 5 minutes before serving.

Preparation time 20 minutes

Cooking time: 55 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: 246