Super Bowl Spinach Dip

Ingredients

16 oz. chopped spinach, pressed as dry as possible

8 oz. water chestnuts, chopped

1 cup local Ranch dressing

2 cups low fat sour cream or plain Greek yogurt

1 pkg. dry onion soup mix

1 tsp. granulated garlic

3 green onions, thinly sliced

Baby carrots, snow peas, or broccoli for dipping

Chips for those who aren’t counting calories

Basic Preparation

After pressing all of the moisture out of the chopped spinach, place it in a large bowl with the chopped water chestnuts. Mix to combine evenly and set aside.

Now, using a medium size bowl, add the dressing, sour cream, green onions, onion soup mix, and garlic. Mix to combine well. Pour the wet mixture onto the spinach mixture and fold together until well mixed. Move to a serving piece and refrigerate for at least two hours to allow all of the flavors to come together. Serve with raw cut veggies or chips and root for your favorite team.

Preparation time 20 minutes active, 2 hours passive

Cooking time: N/A

Servings: 6-8 guests

Calories: ½ cup, 310