Thanksgiving Stuffing Muffins

Ingredients

10 cups bread cubes

1\4 cup butter (half stick)

1 cup diced red onion

3 stalks celery, diced

1 cup dried cranberries

1\2 cup chopped pecans

1 tbsp. minced garlic

2tsp. ground sage

1\2 tsp. salt

1\2 tsp. black pepper

2 beaten eggs

2 cups chicken stock

Basic Preparation

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the bread cubes in a large bowl and set aside and spray a muffin pan with release.

Using a large sauté pan, add the butter, celery, onion, minced garlic, and all of the dry seasonings. Sauté until translucent and tender. Now, add then chicken stock and mix well.

Add the cranberries and pecans to the bread cubes and mix well. Next, pour the wet mixture over the bread cubes, as well as the beaten eggs. Mix until well blended. Using a 2-ounce ice cream scoop, fill all of the muffin spaces. If you want to reduce clean up, use muffin papers. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes. Remove and serve hot with your turkey dinner.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 35-40 minutes

Servings: 18 muffins

Calories: 260 per muffin