Zucchini Cornbread Casserole

4 cups grated zucchini

1 medium onion, chopped

2 eggs, beaten

8 1/2 oz. cornbread mix

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. granulated garlic

1 cup crumbled bacon

8 oz. cheddar cheese, grated and divided

Basic Preparation

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 2-quart casserole dish with release. Place the zucchini, dry ingredients, and half of the cheese in a large bowl. Mix to combine well. Now, add the beaten eggs and stir to incorporate completely.

Pour the mixture into the casserole dish and top with the remaining cheese. Bake for one hour at 350 degrees. Remove from the oven and rest 10 minutes before serving.

Yield: 6-8 servings

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour

Calories: 261, 8 oz.