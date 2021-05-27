Twin Tiers Overtime – Corning Community College softball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of Twin Tiers Overtime.

On this episode, hosts Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter welcome guests from the Corning Community College softball team. Corning head coach Stacy Johnson and members of the team breakdown the magical run this team has been on in 2021.

The NJCAA Region III Champions are now competing in the junior college world series in Syracuse starting on Thursday. Check out this week’s special episode only on Twin Tiers Overtime, a sports talk show dedicated to the area.

If you’d like to watch and past episodes of Twin Tiers Overtime, please visit: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/