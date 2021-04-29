Twin Tiers Overtime – Elmira ND’s Ellie Mustico

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The newest episode of Twin Tiers Overtime, a sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers.

This week’s guest, Elmira Notre Dame standout, Ellie Mustico. She joins hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss for a special conversation on her best moments for the Crusaders. Don’t miss the exclusive show only on our website.

Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show for local fans and beyond. Each episode will feature a guest interview and sports talk on the Twin Tiers region. Watch it only on mytwintiers.com/sports.