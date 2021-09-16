Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 12 Elmira College Volleyball’s Maddie Hampton and Daniel Miranda

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back again, this time on the volleyball court.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this week’s guests, Elmira College Women’s Volleyball Head Coach Daniel Miranda and libero Maddie Hampton. The Soaring Eagles are off to a solid start this season and are looking ahead to a big weekend of games in Oswego. Elmira College is looking to improve on a Empire 8 Semifinals appearance in 2020.

The Soaring Eagles will be continuing their season in the Oswego State Invitational on September 17th. The purple and gold open up their weekend against SUNY Potsdam at 6:00 p.m.

Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes at the special Twin Tiers Overtime page here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/