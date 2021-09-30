Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 13 Waverly Soccer’s Lea VanAllen

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back again, this time with a local soccer standout.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this week’s guest, Waverly Soccer’s Lea VanAllen. VanAllen has been a huge part of the Wolverines success on the soccer field this season. The sophomore most notably notched a natural hat trick and a game winning goal in the last three games for Waverly. Hear from VanAllen as the Wolverines look to continue a proud soccer tradition which has seen the lights of Gabby Picco and Melina Ortiz move on to the NCAA Division I level.

Waverly will look to continue their winning ways against Watkins Glen on October 1st at 4:30 p.m.

