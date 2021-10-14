Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 14 Mansfield University’s Cahsid Raymond

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime heads back to the gridiron in this week’s brand new episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this week’s guest, Mansfield University Quarterback Cahsid Raymond. Raymond has helped paved the way to a 3-1 season for the Mounties, so far. The freshman has recorded multiple performances that have put him in the record books and has earned him four consecutive CSFL Rookie of the Week honors. In addition to his play on the field the guys dive into Raymond’s football journey and why the game is in his blood.

Mansfield will look to look to improve their record with just four games left in the CSFL regular season. The Mountaineers take on Army on October 16th at 1 p.m.

Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes at the special Twin Tiers Overtime page here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/