Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 15 Section IV Championships preview, EC Wrestling, and more

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back and busy covering several of the biggest sports stories from around the area!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they discuss upcoming Section IV title games, talk about the historic Elmira College Wrestling return, and recap and update hockey and NASCAR news. Listen in as the guys get you ready for several Section IV title and state playoff games across multiple sports including football and soccer. Elmira College Wrestling also made a big splash in the area as they revived the men’s wrestling program after decades as well as introducing a new women’s team. Hear from the women’s team as they begin their historic seasons.

Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes at the special Twin Tiers Overtime page here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/