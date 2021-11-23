Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 16 MMA Fighter and Elmira native Matt Phillips

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back with another exciting episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this weeks guest, professional kickboxer and MMA fighter Matt Phillips. The Elmira grad tells the Overtime crew about his start, some of his favorite fights, and even has some fun sharing some of his Thanksgiving favorites. Phillips, known as “Baby Face” in the octagon is coming off of his most exciting bout yet. Phillips debuted in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships with a 34 second knockout of Derek Greene in the first round, at the Seneca Allegheny Casino Resort. Phillips’ win earned knockout of the night and amassed over 150,000 views on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships Instagram page.

In addition to their guest, Nick and Kyle give a huge basketball update with all of the local teams and talent, plus a special Thanksgiving segment!

Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes at the special Twin Tiers Overtime page here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/