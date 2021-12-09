Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 17 Elmira Basketball’s A’Don Allen and Amarionah Dixon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week Twin Tiers Overtime heads back to the basketball court for some hoops!
Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this weeks guests, Elmira Girls Basketball’s Head Coach A’Don Allen and senior forward Amarionah Dixon. The Overtime crew learns how the Express look to follow up on all of their recent success. Dixon heads into her senior season after being a part of several decorated Express teams, while Allen takes over as the head coach at Elmira following the departure of long time head coach Jake Dailey. The Express have won the STAC and STAC West titles, maintained a state ranking, and produced several college talents like Zaria Shazer, Kiara Fisher, and Morgan Gentile, over the last few seasons.
In addition, Nick and Kyle discuss local football success including a former guest, plus they share their thoughts on the MLB Lockout.
