Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 17 Elmira Basketball’s A’Don Allen and Amarionah Dixon

Nick is a Horseheads High School alumni, a former sports intern at WETM-TV, and a current newscast director at WETM-TV. He attended Corning Community College and is a proud graduate of SUNY Oswego. At Oswego, he covered several of the school’s teams through the broadcasting club WTOP-10. Nick was on the broadcast team for the award-winning NCAA D-III Basketball Tournament broadcasts and an award-winning Oswego vs. Plattsburgh “Whiteout Game” broadcast. Nick also held the Sports Package Coordinator position at WTOP-10 allowing him to further cover the teams. Nick gained on-air experience as a sports anchor. Nick’s love of sports goes back to his youth when he was a multi-sport athlete in several leagues in Basketball, Baseball, Hockey, Track, and Football.

Kyle Nuss Born and raised in Elmira, NY, Kyle developed a passion for sports at a young age from reading the local sports sections, watching as much ESPN as humanly possible, and following his favorite teams the Yankees, NY Rangers, and NY Jets. Kyle went on to form his own sports website Twin Tiers Sports where he covered local sports and worked as a beat writer covering the Elmira Jackals for The Sin Bin.net. Kyle also interned with the Elmira Pioneers for two seasons and WETM-TV in the Sports department before joining the WETM-TV production department in October of 2018.

Twin Tiers Overtime is the new sports show serving the Elmira-Corning regional area hosted by WETM’s own Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter. Overtime highlights the local/regional sports scene with discussions and interviews with athletes, coaches, and more.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week Twin Tiers Overtime heads back to the basketball court for some hoops!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this weeks guests, Elmira Girls Basketball’s Head Coach A’Don Allen and senior forward Amarionah Dixon. The Overtime crew learns how the Express look to follow up on all of their recent success. Dixon heads into her senior season after being a part of several decorated Express teams, while Allen takes over as the head coach at Elmira following the departure of long time head coach Jake Dailey. The Express have won the STAC and STAC West titles, maintained a state ranking, and produced several college talents like Zaria Shazer, Kiara Fisher, and Morgan Gentile, over the last few seasons.

In addition, Nick and Kyle discuss local football success including a former guest, plus they share their thoughts on the MLB Lockout.

