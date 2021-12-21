Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 18 Josh Palmer

Nick is a Horseheads High School alumni, a former sports intern at WETM-TV, and a current newscast director at WETM-TV. He attended Corning Community College and is a proud graduate of SUNY Oswego. At Oswego, he covered several of the school’s teams through the broadcasting club WTOP-10. Nick was on the broadcast team for the award-winning NCAA D-III Basketball Tournament broadcasts and an award-winning Oswego vs. Plattsburgh “Whiteout Game” broadcast. Nick also held the Sports Package Coordinator position at WTOP-10 allowing him to further cover the teams. Nick gained on-air experience as a sports anchor. Nick’s love of sports goes back to his youth when he was a multi-sport athlete in several leagues in Basketball, Baseball, Hockey, Track, and Football.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for a special holiday episode of Twin Tiers Overtime!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this weeks guest, Josh Palmer. Palmer and his family are the organizers of the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic. The annual basketball tournament is set to return after a nearly two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Palmer shares how he turned a cancer diagnosis early in his life into positive events and a fund to support and honor other cancer patients. Palmer also reflects on past tournaments with the Twin Tiers Overtime crew and looks ahead to this years event.

To help the Josh Palmer Fund you can attend the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic from December 27th through December 30th at Elmira High School or follow Josh Palmer Fund on Facebook, @JPalmerFund on Twitter or Google Sites for more information https://sites.google.com/view/jpalmerfund/.

In addition to the basketball excitement, a special holiday guest that viewers may recognize, helps the Twin Tiers Overtime crew get into the Christmas spirit. Plus, the guys talk local prestigious awards that were handed out and some impressive wrestling news.

