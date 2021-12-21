Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 18 Josh Palmer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for a special holiday episode of Twin Tiers Overtime!
Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this weeks guest, Josh Palmer. Palmer and his family are the organizers of the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic. The annual basketball tournament is set to return after a nearly two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Palmer shares how he turned a cancer diagnosis early in his life into positive events and a fund to support and honor other cancer patients. Palmer also reflects on past tournaments with the Twin Tiers Overtime crew and looks ahead to this years event.
To help the Josh Palmer Fund you can attend the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic from December 27th through December 30th at Elmira High School or follow Josh Palmer Fund on Facebook, @JPalmerFund on Twitter or Google Sites for more information https://sites.google.com/view/jpalmerfund/.
In addition to the basketball excitement, a special holiday guest that viewers may recognize, helps the Twin Tiers Overtime crew get into the Christmas spirit. Plus, the guys talk local prestigious awards that were handed out and some impressive wrestling news.
