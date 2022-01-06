Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 19 Ernie Davis Award reaction, College Hockey update, and more

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again with plenty of local sports updates!
Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they discuss the significance of the most recent Ernie Davis Award, along with another great achievement from members of the Horseheads School District. Listen in as the Twin Tiers Overtime crew gives a look ahead at the local college hockey schedule for the month of January.
In addition, the guys discuss the cancellation of the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic, the games that were played in its place, as well as donation information which is listed below.
If you would like to donate to the Josh Palmer Fund you can do so at @JP-Fund-3 or Josh Palmer Fund Inc. on Venmo. For more information on the fund follow Josh Palmer Fund on Facebook, @JPalmerFund on Twitter or Google Sites https://sites.google.com/view/jpalmerfund/.
Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes at the special Twin Tiers Overtime page here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/