Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 19 Ernie Davis Award reaction, College Hockey update, and more

Nick is a Horseheads High School alumni, a former sports intern at WETM-TV, and a current newscast director at WETM-TV. He attended Corning Community College and is a proud graduate of SUNY Oswego. At Oswego, he covered several of the school’s teams through the broadcasting club WTOP-10. Nick was on the broadcast team for the award-winning NCAA D-III Basketball Tournament broadcasts and an award-winning Oswego vs. Plattsburgh “Whiteout Game” broadcast. Nick also held the Sports Package Coordinator position at WTOP-10 allowing him to further cover the teams. Nick gained on-air experience as a sports anchor. Nick’s love of sports goes back to his youth when he was a multi-sport athlete in several leagues in Basketball, Baseball, Hockey, Track, and Football.

Kyle Nuss Born and raised in Elmira, NY, Kyle developed a passion for sports at a young age from reading the local sports sections, watching as much ESPN as humanly possible, and following his favorite teams the Yankees, NY Rangers, and NY Jets. Kyle went on to form his own sports website Twin Tiers Sports where he covered local sports and worked as a beat writer covering the Elmira Jackals for The Sin Bin.net. Kyle also interned with the Elmira Pioneers for two seasons and WETM-TV in the Sports department before joining the WETM-TV production department in October of 2018.

Twin Tiers Overtime is the new sports show serving the Elmira-Corning regional area hosted by WETM’s own Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter. Overtime highlights the local/regional sports scene with discussions and interviews with athletes, coaches, and more.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again with plenty of local sports updates!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they discuss the significance of the most recent Ernie Davis Award, along with another great achievement from members of the Horseheads School District. Listen in as the Twin Tiers Overtime crew gives a look ahead at the local college hockey schedule for the month of January.

In addition, the guys discuss the cancellation of the Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Inn Classic, the games that were played in its place, as well as donation information which is listed below.

If you would like to donate to the Josh Palmer Fund you can do so at @JP-Fund-3 or Josh Palmer Fund Inc. on Venmo. For more information on the fund follow Josh Palmer Fund on Facebook, @JPalmerFund on Twitter or Google Sites https://sites.google.com/view/jpalmerfund/.

Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes at the special Twin Tiers Overtime page here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/