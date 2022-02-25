Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 21 Chuck Brame, plus a NASCAR season preview

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again with a exciting episode!
Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this weeks guest, WETM 18 Sports Anchor and lifelong NASCAR fan Chuck Brame. Brame tells the Overtime crew that as a native of Watkins Glen, he has had countless memories and held several jobs at Watkins Glen International’s NASCAR weekend. The Overtime crew also gives their reaction to the season so far and makes their “way too early” picks for the season.
In addition to the racing discussion, hear how 2018 Cup Series Champion and 2015 Watkins Glen winner Joey Logano thinks NASCAR’s new NextGen car is changing the sport.
Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes at the special Twin Tiers Overtime page here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/