Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 21 Chuck Brame, plus a NASCAR season preview

Nick is a Horseheads High School alumni, a former sports intern at WETM-TV, and a current newscast director at WETM-TV. He attended Corning Community College and is a proud graduate of SUNY Oswego. At Oswego, he covered several of the school’s teams through the broadcasting club WTOP-10. Nick was on the broadcast team for the award-winning NCAA D-III Basketball Tournament broadcasts and an award-winning Oswego vs. Plattsburgh “Whiteout Game” broadcast. Nick also held the Sports Package Coordinator position at WTOP-10 allowing him to further cover the teams. Nick gained on-air experience as a sports anchor. Nick’s love of sports goes back to his youth when he was a multi-sport athlete in several leagues in Basketball, Baseball, Hockey, Track, and Football.

Kyle Nuss Born and raised in Elmira, NY, Kyle developed a passion for sports at a young age from reading the local sports sections, watching as much ESPN as humanly possible, and following his favorite teams the Yankees, NY Rangers, and NY Jets. Kyle went on to form his own sports website Twin Tiers Sports where he covered local sports and worked as a beat writer covering the Elmira Jackals for The Sin Bin.net. Kyle also interned with the Elmira Pioneers for two seasons and WETM-TV in the Sports department before joining the WETM-TV production department in October of 2018.

Twin Tiers Overtime is the new sports show serving the Elmira-Corning regional area hosted by WETM’s own Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter. Overtime highlights the local/regional sports scene with discussions and interviews with athletes, coaches, and more.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again with a exciting episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this weeks guest, WETM 18 Sports Anchor and lifelong NASCAR fan Chuck Brame. Brame tells the Overtime crew that as a native of Watkins Glen, he has had countless memories and held several jobs at Watkins Glen International’s NASCAR weekend. The Overtime crew also gives their reaction to the season so far and makes their “way too early” picks for the season.

In addition to the racing discussion, hear how 2018 Cup Series Champion and 2015 Watkins Glen winner Joey Logano thinks NASCAR’s new NextGen car is changing the sport.

