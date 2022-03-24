ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again with another great episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guests Aidan Olmstead and McKenna Woodworth to the show to highlight the local lacrosse scene. Olmstead is a Corning native who is a co-captain on the Loyola men’s lacrosse team. Olmstead tells the Overtime crew about his experiences at Loyola including playing in the NCAA Tournament, having family on another team at the school, and more.

McKenna Woodworth, Horseheads graduate and current Gannon University standout stops by to discuss her major success in her first two college seasons. Woodworth earned several accolades in her freshman season, such as 2021 PSAC West Freshman of the Year and PSAC All-Conference Second Team. As a freshman, Woodworth scored 40 goals, which tied several school records. This season Woodworth has already scored half of last year’s goal total this season.

In addition to their guests, the Overtime crew will run through some of the best local lacrosse player on the college scene right now.

