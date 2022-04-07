ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again with another great episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guest Owen Stewart, who talks about Elmira Notre Dame baseball, the local baseball scene, and moving to the college level. Stewart is a senior on the Crusaders baseball team and he has signed with George Mason University to continue his career.

Stewart has been a standout for several years for Elmira Notre Dame in baseball, football, and basketball, but he has proven himself to be a top pitcher in the region. Following his interview with the Overtime crew, Stewart followed up a 12 strikeout performance to start the season, with a 20 strikeout no-hitter against Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.

More on Stewart’s no-hitter here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/elmira-notre-dames-stewart-tosses-no-hitter/

In addition, the Overtime crew goes on a deep dive into all of the upcoming baseball that will commence on opening day. The guys have previews of local teams from high school, to college, to the minors and pros.

Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes at the special Twin Tiers Overtime page here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/