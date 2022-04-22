ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again with another great episode.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guest Alli Richmond, who discusses her softball career with the Horseheads Blue Raiders and her current season with the Binghamton Bearcats. Richmond is a senior for the Bearcats and has led the team throughout the season with staggering statistics that have put her among the best in the America East Conference and NCAA.

Richmond who leads the Bearcats in doubles, shares her goals for her team with the Overtime crew. In addition, the utility player shares a little bit about how her sports oriented family helped her stay on her game in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

It is a full softball episode as the guys take a look at the current season and standout players in high school and college on the local scene.

Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/