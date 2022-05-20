ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again with an exciting episode.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guests Jenna DiNardo and Ashlee Volpe of Corning high school’s girls lacrosse team. The junior teammates on the Corning Hawks have had plenty of success this year as a team and individually. The Hawks will take a 12-3 record into the Section IV playoffs and will look to add another title to a crowded trophy case.

Junior midfielder Jenna DiNardo is a top scorer for the Corning Hawks. DiNardo has scored more than three goals in most games this season and encompassed 100 career goals. DiNardo is a multi-sport athlete at Corning, but has chosen to stick with lacrosse once she reaches the next level, DiNardo has verbally committed to the University of Virginia.

DiNardo’s teammate Ashlee Volpe is also a junior for the Hawks. Volpe has excelled on the field this season and has also been no stranger to goal scoring. Volpe has also been an efficient distributor of the ball, this was most evident when Volpe delivered ten points against Penn Yan this season. Volpe will also look to play lacrosse at the next level, she has verbally committed to Syracuse.

DiNardo and Volpe tell the Overtime crew how they are so successful on the field together and they share some of their favorite memories from the season so far.

In addition to the interview, the guys have a recap of the STAC and IAC championships for softball and baseball, plus a look at several college athletes from the area who are playing to try to earn a national title.

Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/