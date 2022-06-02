ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again, this time on the baseball diamond.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guest Nic Ficarro, who takes a look back at his stellar baseball career at Sayre and looks ahead to a summer with the Elmira Pioneers. Ficarro was a part of multiple District IV titles and playoff runs with Sayre and posted a .355 batting average in his junior year, but he now has turned his attention to the mound.

Ficarro has played on plenty of teams including the Genesee Rapids and Seneca All-Stars. The now college sophomore joined Mansfield last season, but did not see time on the diamond, due to the pandemic and being new to the team. Ficarro tells the Overtime crew that he will now look to transfer following his summer with the Pioneers. In addition, the sidearm reliver adds that his excitement is high for the Pioneers season, as he has played with or against much of the roster and believes that chemistry and their power at the plate will propel the Pioneers this season.

The Pioneers open up their season on Friday, June 3rd at Dunn Field.

In addition to the interview, the Overtime crew talks about the honor of being named Outstanding Podcast by the New York State Broadcasters Association, plus the guys recap the latest championships in high school and college sports.

The Overtime crew also takes a few moments to honor the life and legacy of longtime legendary coach Mike D’Aloisio following his passing after a battle with ALS.

Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/