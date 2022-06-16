ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back to hit the race track with a new episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guest Alan Cavanna, who joins the show to help the guys give a mid-season recap for the NASCAR Cup series. Cavanna has covered NASCAR and plenty of other forms of racing as he comes from a racing family. Before entering the journalism field, Cavanna watched his father and grandfather on local tracks before getting behind the wheel of a quarter-midget racecar. The Syracuse grad has covered racing for Speed Sport and has been a reporter and host for NASCAR, and FOX Sports on television, as well as the Performance Racing Network on radio. The long-time reporter also shares with the guys, that he is no stranger to the Twin Tiers, as he interned at WETM-TV in the early 2000s.

Cavanna and the Overtime crew also discuss the season so far, talk about the significance of Watkins Glen’s race in August, and make predictions for the second half of the season.

Twin Tiers Overtime is an NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/