ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again, making a return to the diamond for a baseball update.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guests and long time teammates Dylan Swartwood and Michael Brown. The dynamic duo look back at their success as teammates from the Little Leagues, to Edison, to the Mansfield Destroyers. Swartwood and Brown will continue on as teammates at the college level as well. The pair signed together at a joint signing day to play for the Onondaga Community College Lasers in the spring.

Swartwood and Brown are continuing to add to a local legacy as teammates and friends, from almost single handedly carrying their team to a title in the Little Leagues, to being standouts for the Edison Spartans, and key pieces for the Destroyers. In addition to the success on the field, the duo tells the Overtime crew about their long standing friendship and their on field signature looks.

In addition to the interview, the guys take a look at plenty of New York’s baseball teams from summer ball to the Majors. Plus, a look back at Nick and Kyle trip to Road America for NASCAR weekend in Wisconsin.

Twin Tiers Overtime is an NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/