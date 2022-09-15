ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime hits the soccer field in this new episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this weeks guests and local soccer standouts Colton Loeber and Emma Pack. Loeber was a part of last season’s Section IV Class AA Championship for Corning. The Hawks standout was also named an All-Conference Defender in 2021. Loeber and the Hawks are off to a hot start this season and will look defend their Section IV title and return to the State playoffs.

Elmira Express captain Emma Pack joined the show to discuss the new season and reflect on the previous season, which saw her team win a Section IV Class AA title and make a State playoff run. The senior defender tells the Overtime crew about Elmira’s team chemistry and she and her fellow seniors’ excitement about the new Express stadium.

In addition to the soccer action, the Overtime crew recaps all of your football scores from around the area.

Twin Tiers Overtime is an NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/