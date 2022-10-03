ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back and hitting the race tracks to wrap up the summer seasons.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they give an update on the season finales and track championships for eight of the surrounding areas short tracks. The Overtime crew looks at Chemung, Woodhull, Weedsport, Utica-Rome, Thunder Mountain, Five Mile Point, Penn-Can, and Oswego Speedways and their season champions.

In addition, the guys take a look back at this years Unadilla National Motocross weekend. Plus, Nick looks back at his trip to Maple Grove Raceway for the NHRA Pep Boys National and Kyle shares his experience from Homestead-Miami Speedway on a NASCAR Cup Series testing day.

The Overtime crew also takes a quick look back at NASCAR’s Watkins Glen weekend and the racing league’s silly season moves.

Twin Tiers Overtime is an NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/