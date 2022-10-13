ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime steps inside the ropes and on to the wrestling mats for a new episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guests TJ Epixx and Skylah Chakouian to the show! The Overtime crew covers various combat sports from around the Twin Tiers and recruits to of the areas best in their respective forms of wrestling.

TJ joins the show ahead of a big weekend at Binghamton Wrestlecon 2022 in Johnson City. Epixx is a Corning grad and has spent years perfecting his craft as a professional wrestler in several different promotions in the area. Epixx continues to make his name a well known one on the circuit as he frequently headlines match cards featuring names from Impact Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling, and World Wrestling Entertainment. The high flying wrestler is slated to take on AEW’s Brock Anderson at Binghamton Wrestlecon. Anderson will have his father and wrestling legend Arn Anderson in his corner, while Epixx will head into the marquee match up with Campbell native and former ECW wrestler HC Loc in his. Binghamton Wrestlecon is this Saturday, October 15th at the Bulldog Sports Complex in Johnson City! Check out imwithdavis.com for tickets and meet & greet info!

On the college wrestling scene Rhode Island native and Elmira College women’s wrestler Skylah Chakouian has put her name on the map. Chakouian joins the show to discuss all of her success in 2021 and what to expect from the Soaring Eagles in just their second year as a program. The sophomore standout earned All-American status with an 8th place finish in nationals. The honor makes her the first All-American in Elmira College women’s wrestling history. Chakouian went 19-6 with 11 pinfall wins in 2021 and added a NCWWC Northeast Region 155-pound Championship, EC Female Athlete of the Year, and Booster Club Player of the Year honors to her resume as a freshman. Skylah tells the guys that she has high expectations for the Soaring Eagles in 2022 and looks to lead her team by example by following up on a stellar first season. The Soaring Eagles start their second season in program history at home on November 2nd when they host East Stroudsburg.

In addition to the interviews, the guys take a quick look at some of the top High School teams looking to follow up on great years, plus a look at plenty of local names who are hitting the mats in college in 2022.

Twin Tiers Overtime is an NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/