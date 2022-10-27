ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back with an all Elmira Mammoth episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guests Jake Johnson and Trevor Micucci from the Elmira Mammoth. As the Mammoth play their first few games of their inaugural season in the FPHL, Johnson and Micucci discuss the expectations for the team and have a look at the current roster.

Elmira Mammoth goaltender Trevor Micucci joins the show following several impressive performances in net. Micucci has 100 saves and a .885 save percentage in addition to a 38 save debut in his first game with the team. The Hamburg, New York native is in his 2nd FPHL season after spending 2021 with the Binghamton Black Bears. Before the FPHL, Micucci was a standout goalie with the Philadelphia Little Flyers in the EHL. Mucicci earned EHL goalie of the year honors and was chosen as a First Team All-Star.

Following a stellar career in the EHL, Micucci spent two years in the NAHL. The standout netminder stood between the pipes for the Minnesota Wilderness and Amarillo Bulls before playing in the SUNYAC Conference with the Buffalo State Bengals in college. Micucci tells the Overtime crew about his career experience, his expectations for the team, and other pro players that inspired him to take the ice.

In addition, Mammoth Broadcasting and PR Director joins the show to help the guys highlight several key players on the roster. Johnson wears several caps at the First Arena including play by play, social media, and public relations.

Johnson is a native of the Lake George region of the state and grew up close to the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder which underwent several changes to their name and leagues. Johnson tells the guys about how he found his love for hockey through his early life and then at SUNY Oswego where he covered the hockey programs extensively in addition to calling the biggest games the campus has to offer. The voice of the Mammoth also helps the Overtime crew meet the current roster with an in depth look at some of the top stars on the team.

