ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back with a 2023 softball preview!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guests Sarah Coon and Lexi Wood to the show. The pair of Elmira graduates are continuing to have success in softball at their respective levels, Coon at the University of Virginia and Wood at Corning Community College.

Elmira grad, Sarah Coon is in her second season at the University of Virginia and has already put her name into the history books for the Cavaliers. In her freshman season, Coon became the first player to be named to the ACC All-Freshman Team in the program’s history. The former Section IV All-State selection batted .291 with 34 runs scored, 8 home runs, and 36 RBIs. Coon reached base 22 consecutive times in 2022 , from February 18th to March 18th, she also rattled off a 10-game hit streak within that time. In 2023, the 6-time STAC West All-Star picked up where she left off in 2022. Coon currently has a .246 batting average, 28 hits, 17 RBIs, 6 home runs, and 7 stolen bases. The sophomore has also played well in the field, notching 41 putouts in 38 games.

Fellow Elmira Express softball alumni Lexi Wood has been a major part of Red Barons softball at Corning Community College. In 2020-21, Wood earned the NJCAA National Player of the Year honor after posting .573 batting average, 76 RBIs, and 8 home runs, in route to a runner-up finish for the NJCAA title. Wood followed up the banner season with another outstanding year, earning a .503 batting average, 105 RBIs, and 8 home runs. The 2021-22 season served as a second freshman season for infielder, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season has been no different for Wood, now a sophomore, bats .395 and has 33 RBIs. The Red Barons are beginning to heat up, touting a 13-game winning streak and hoping to reach another NJCAA title game.

In addition to the interviews, the Overtime crew preview the high school and college softball seasons. The guys give an update on over 20 local players, excelling at the college level. Twin Tiers Overtime has a look at the current stats for local standouts like Horseheads grads Tess Cites at Villanova and Kendal Cook at Missouri, Corning grads Ellie DeRosa at George Mason and Atalyia Rijo at Arkansas, and more. The show ends out with a look at the local college softball scene, featuring Athens grads Megan Bennett at Alfred University and Caydence Macik at Mansfield, plus Elmira College with three Northern Tier natives.

Twin Tiers Overtime is an NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports.