ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back with a special look at baseball across the area.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guests Josh Kirkwood and Mason Lister to the show. Kirkwood is a Horseheads grad, who now works on the grounds crew for the MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays. Lister is a multi-sport athlete for the Athens Wildcats and despite his baseball success, the standout athlete will follow his passion for football at Saint John Fisher, next year.

Josh Kirkwood is a proud local product, graduating from both Horseheads High School and Corning Community College. Kirkwood played baseball from little league all the way up to the college level, before turning his attention to a unique career in the sport. The local product traveled to Tampa, Florida from Horseheads, taking a job as a parking attendant for the Rays at Tropicana Field, before making the jump to the grounds crew. Kirkwood has witnessed plenty of baseball history while caring for one of the most recognizable stadiums in the MLB. The Horseheads native was on the field for the Rays 2021 American League East Championship and this season’s historic winning streak, to start the season.

Mason Lister is a multi-sport athlete for the Athens Wildcats. The senior has had plenty of success in baseball, basketball, and football. Lister has left his mark in each sport for Athens, achieving the all-time passing yards (5,555 yards) and touchdowns (66) record. Lister is committed to play football for Saint John Fisher in 2024. In basketball, Lister was a leader for the Wildcats, achieving a career 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 300 assists. The standout athlete joined Twin Tiers Overtime’s 40th episode to discuss what it meant to him to achieve all of his basketball accolades. On the diamond, Lister has been a key piece to an undefeated Wildcats team. The pitcher and shortstop has been impressive on the mound and the base paths. Lister has 12 strikeouts in 8 innings of work, including an two-hitter over Titusville at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. At the plate, Lister has been key for the Wildcats, touting a 2-RBI performance in the win over Titusville and a perfect 4 steals on 4 attempts on the season.

In addition to the interviews, the Overtime crew takes a look at the 2023 baseball season in high school and gives updates on several local players in college. Following the local updates, TTOT has a look at more local products working in the MLB and minor league ranks. The guys end out the show at the MLB level, sharing thoughts on New York’s baseball teams, the new MLB rules, and a recap of their recent trip to Baltimore’s Camden Yards.

Twin Tiers Overtime is an NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/