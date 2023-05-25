ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime steps back in the combat sports arena for another new episode.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome Matt Phillips back to the show, ahead of the biggest fight of his professional career. On June 25th, Elmira native Matt “Baby Face” Phillips will make his debut with BYB Extreme Fights in the Inaugural Police Gazette International Cup in London, England. The unbeaten bare knuckle fighter will represent BYB and the United States as he takes on fighting veteran, Paul “War Ready” Milz.

The Inaugural Police Gazette International Cup is a cross-promotion competition between BYB Extreme Fights (U.S.) and BKB Fights (U.K.). The promotion, who’s fighters win the majority of nine fights will win the International Cup.

Phillips announced via Facebook, in February, that he has signed a multi-fight deal with BYB Extreme Fighting Series. BYB Extreme Fighting Series is a bare knuckle boxing promotion, which debuted in 2015.

The 25-year-old fighter will be returning to bare knuckle boxing for the first time since March of 2022. Phillips earned a (2-0) record with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and was ranked 5th in the BKFC lightweight division.

Phillips last stepped into a cage in November 2022, when he earned a leg kick KO over Issac Poteat in the Gladius Fights 41 main event. The Elmira native earned the win in front of a sold out hometown crowd at The L in Horseheads, New York.

In addition to the June 25th fight, Phillips helps the Overtime crew preview the next Gladius Fights event.

Gladius Fights 43 will take place on Saturday, June 10th at the J.M. McDonald Sports Complex in Cortland, New York. The Gladius 43 fight card will feature two major title fights and will include local fighters and familiar faces, like Zach Burhans, who will compete in the main event. Announced fights on the card are as follows:

145 lbs K1 Championship – Isaiah Ket vs. Dillon Yarka

135 lbs MMA Championship – Oliver Poisson vs Tim Fargo

155 lbs MMA – Skylar Rasmussen vs. Luke Kelly

145 lbs K1 – Aaron Buckley vs. Mitch White

155 lbs Pro K1 – Elmira native Jeremy Post vs. Jeremy Gregory

155 lbs Pro K1 – Michael Carson vs Chris Figeuroa

130 lbs K1 – Cameron Johnson vs Chris Schilling

Super HW – Travis Streeter vs James Chaplin

*Note* Hayden Truax vs. Skylar Neathery is no longer on the card.

More on the event including an opponent for Burhans, tickets, and more can be found on the Gladius Fights Facebook page.

Phillips also announced that Gladius Fights will return to The L in Horseheads for their next event. Gladius Fights 44 will take place on August 19th.

Twin Tiers Overtime is an NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/