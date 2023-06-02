ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back with a preview of local baseball for the summer season.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guest Marc Witt. Witt is the General Manager for the Elmira Pioneers. Witt joins the show to look back at the Pios thrilling end to the 2022 season and look ahead to the 2023 season. The GM shares his excitement to welcome back players and fans to Historic Dunn Field this week. Witt helps the Overtime crew look at the new roster for the team and preview some of the best promotional nights that fans can enjoy at Pioneers home games.

The Elmira Pioneers finished (24-21) last season, falling to the PGCBL West Division Champion Batavia Muckdogs in the playoffs. Elmira claimed the last playoff spot in a thrilling way, winning three-straight games in comeback fashion.

The Pioneers welcome back several veteran players including Bobby Marsh, Gil Merod, Billy Wilderman, and more. Elmira will once again have local representation for the season, welcoming back Elmira Notre Dame grad Erik Charnetski and adding several other Twin Tiers natives. Corning grads Zack Nelson and Brody Bartenstein will suit up for the Pios, in addition to Haverling’s Griffin Yastremski, Tioga grad and Elmira College baseball standout Erik Berkan, and Sayre grad Nicholas Ficarro. Ficarro is returning to the Pioneers for a second season and helped the Overtime crew preview the team last year.

The Twin Tiers will welcome a new NYCBL team to the area for the summer, following the announcement of the Horseheads Hitmen. The new team was announced in November of 2022 and will be relocating and rebranding the Mansfield Destroyers, who joined the league in 2019. The Hitmen will be playing their games at the Horseheads Babe Ruth Field on East Mill Street and have made several upgrades to the facilities, including new bleachers and a scoreboard.

The new team will debut with some local faces on the roster. The Hitmen are welcoming Haverling’s A.J. Brotz and Horseheads grad Matt Pricopio to the team, while returning some former Destroyers with local ties. Horseheads grad Ryan Scott, Corning grad Grayson Saltzer, and Sayre grad Kannon Vanduzer are all back with the team for 2023.

Horseheads will open their season on Monday, June 5th, hosting the Hornell Steamers at the Horseheads Babe Ruth Field. Admission is just $5 per vehicle.

The Elmira Pioneers open their season at home on Friday, June 2nd against Batavia at Dunn Field.

Twin Tiers Overtime is an NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/