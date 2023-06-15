ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Take a trip down memory lane on the new Twin Tiers Overtime!

Join hosts Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter for the 50th edition of Twin Tiers Overtime. The Overtime crew take a look back at some of their favorite episodes of the show. In addition to the look back, the guys announce their ‘Best Podcast” Award from the New York State Broadcasters Association, for Episode 37 – Gladius Fights 41 – Fight Night.

Twin Tiers Overtime wraps up with a look around the area in sports. The guys look at some of the top local sports stories in recent weeks including Edison softball’s NYSPHSAA Final Four run, Owen Stewart’s NCAA Baseball Tournament success, and more!

Twin Tiers Overtime would like to thank all guests, viewers, and supporters for all of their continued excitement and love for the show!

Twin Tiers Overtime is a Two-Time NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/