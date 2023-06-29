ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back on the baseball diamond for another new episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guest Ryan Scott back to the show. Scott is a Horseheads grad and current member of the NYCBL’s Horseheads Hitmen. The 2021 Ernie Davis Award winner will be entering his junior year at Mansfield University, where he has been a standout in the outfield.

This summer, Scott joined the Horseheads Hitmen, continuing his time with the Mansfield Destroyers organization, after the franchise moved to Colucci-Williams Field this past November.

In just 10 games with the Hitmen, the Horseheads native is batting .241, with 5 runs, 7 hits, and 2 RBIs. Back on June 6th, Scott delivered the first hit in Hitmen history, a leadoff single in the first inning against Hornell, in the team’s debut. Days later on June 19th, the 2021 Twin Tiers Sports Awards Male MVP turned in his most impressive game. Scott notched 2 hits and 2 RBIs against the Steamers.

Scott talks to the Overtime crew about returning to the Hitmen organization, playing at the Horseheads Babe Ruth Field, having local teammates and opponents, and more.

In addition to the interview, the guys take a look at the Hitmen’s inaugural season, as a well as, Matt Procopio’s selection to Team NYCBL, in the NACSB Prospect Games. The Overtime crew wraps up with a quick look at the Elmira Pioneers season, so far.

Tiers Overtime is a Two-Time NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/