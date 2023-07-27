ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back with a brand new episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guest Garrette Briggs. Briggs is a Horseheads native and lacrosse standout. Briggs earned a Section IV Title with the Blue Raiders, notched All-American status at Alfred University, and has now found success in Australia.

The Horseheads grad earned two MVP trophies in two years, since moving to Australia, as well as a Senior Men’s National Championship. In 2022, Briggs won the O.C Isaachsen Trophy with the North Eagles Lacrosse Club. This season, Briggs dominated in the face-off circle to help Team South Australia win their first Lacrosse Australia Senior Men’s National Championship in 14 years. For his effort on the field, the Saxons standout earned the 2023 Don Hobbs Trophy, as the best and fairest player in the tournament.

18 Sports has a deeper look at the success Briggs has had in Australia in a recent feature package.

Tiers Overtime is a Two-Time NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports.