ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime heads back to the combat sports arena for another new episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome guests Chase Bailey and Luke Kelly to the show. Corning native Chase Bailey and Mansfield native Luke Kelly are slated to face-off in the Gladius Fights 44 main event on September 2nd, for the 155 pound MMA title. Both unbeaten fighters tell the Overtime crew about their excitement to fight in front of their home crowds at The L in Horseheads.

In addition to the interviews, the guys preview several fights on the Gladius 44 card. A full look at the current card is listed below:

Main Event – 155 pound MMA Title – Luke Kelly vs Chase Bailey

Amateur MMA Heavyweight Title – Josh DePace vs Isaac Eddings

175 pound Submission Only – Skylar Rasmussen vs Kevin Carrier

155 pound Submission Only – Mason Lewis vs Jayden Peters

130 pound Kickboxing – Michael Santiago vs. Lesley Hines

135 pound Amateur Kickboxing – Andreas Quiroz vs Mitch White

130 pound Amateur Kickboxing – Alex Sengphonexay vs Jonny Scheg

190 pounds Amateur MMA – Nyles Rife vs Austin Richcreek

On top of the Gladius 44 action, Twin Tiers Overtime takes a look at another combat sports standout making strides in the area, Jayson Hackett. Hackett is set to fight for the Cage Wars lightweight title on September 15th. In Pro Wrestling, Xcite is set to bring world renowned luchador Super Crazy to the X2 at the Arnot Mall on September 3rd.

Tiers Overtime is a Two-Time NYSBA award winning, bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports.