ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back with a brand new episode on the gridiron.

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss for a midseason update on local high school football. Before the football frenzy, the Overtime crew provide an update on the future schedule for Twin Tiers Overtime episodes. In the episode, Twin Tiers Overtime travels from Section IV, to Section V, and the NTL, to discuss the first games of the season, upcoming matchups, and key players.

Tiers Overtime is a Two-Time NYSBA award winning, sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports. You can watch past episodes on our Twin Tiers Overtime page: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/